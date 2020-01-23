'WandaVision' writer Megan McDonnell finalised for 'Captain Marvel' sequel

The 'WandaVision' writer will pen down 'Captain Marvel' while a female filmmaker is in talks for helming the film

'Captain Marvel' is coming back and Disney+ series 'WandaVision's writer Megan McDonnell has been finalised to write the script of the movie. As per The Hollywood Reporter, McDonell is in the final negotiations with the makers of 'Captain Marvel 2'. Nicole Perlman, Meg LeFauve, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Boden and Fleck were involved with the writing of 'Captain Marvel'.

The 2019 release starred Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson in the lead roles. According to sources, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck from 'Captain Marvel' will not helm the sequel of the film. They, however, are likely to direct a Disney+ series.

Marvel is in search for a female filmmaker. They are also looking for 2022 release for 'Captain Marvel 2'. If the reports are further to believed then the story will be moved to the present time and age. 'Captain Marvel' played a major role in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Talking at the San Diego comic-con, Disney division’s head Kevin Feige had hinted about 'Captain Marvel 2' by stating, "We didn't even mention that we're making 'Black Panther 2' and we didn't mention that 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' is coming. We didn't even have time to talk about 'Captain Marvel 2', by the way. I didn't even have time to talk about 'The Fantastic Four'. And there's no time left to talk about mutants."