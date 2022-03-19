VIRAL! Zac Efron flaunts chiselled body as he jogs shirtless on Costa Rica beach

Singer-actor Zac Efron's latest shirtless images have left his fans drooling over him. The 34-year-old actor was recently photographed at a beach in Costa Rica, wearing a pair of blue swim trunks and a black baseball cap.

Apparently, after enjoying some time surfboarding, the 34-year-old Baywatch star was photographed shirtless, running barefoot on the white sand before proceeding to chat with his buddies and a possible new love interest.

Reportedly, the 'High School Musical alum' has been single since his breakup with Vanessa Valladares in April last year. The two dated for less than a year. However, Zac Efron was seen with a mysterious blonde girl in the now-viral pictures from a beach in Costa Rica and he looked flirty with the woman who was seen sporting a tiny black bikini.

Meanwhile, netizens have been praising Zac ever since his pictures of his well-chiselled body went viral on social media. "Oh My god... Can`t take my eyes off his toned abs," a fan commented."Zac is so so hotttttt," another one wrote. "Well I won't be recovering from these pictures of Zac Efron on the beach for a long time," a netizen tweeted.

On the work front, Zac is waiting for the film 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever', in which he will be seen sporting a thick moustache. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the dramedy starring Zac and Russell Crowe is based on the true story of John "Chickie" Donohue, who in 1968 left New York for Vietnam to track down and have a few beers with his childhood buddies who were fighting in the Army.

(With inputs from ANI)