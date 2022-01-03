Viral video! BTS member Jungkook flaunts his boxing skills, fans go gaga

The Bangtan Boys have gone on a posting binge after establishing their own official Instagram profiles. The septet is revealing a lot about their personal life to their ARMY following, from museum images to posts with friends and pets. BTS' Golden Maknae recently shared a video of himself boxing with a freelance trainer Tommy on Instagram. In the video that has gone viral, Jungkook can be seen showing off his boxing skills.

He's wearing a black casual tee with grey jeans and a mask over his face.

Fans went gaga after Jungkook posted the video and here’s what they wrote on Twitter-

JUNGKOOK BOXING OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/eLpljlfxug January 2, 2022

yeah sure if you're jeon jungkook pic.twitter.com/BInLxEB9sR — anne⁷ (@mpeachyungs) January 2, 2022

Earlier, Suga tested positive for Covid-19. BTS's agency, Big Hit Music, verified the news by publishing a statement on Twitter.

Check out the statement here-

BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.

SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S., and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members.