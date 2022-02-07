Viral video: Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan facing breathing problem- WATCH

Billie Eilish paused her Atlanta gig to assist a fan who was having respiratory problems and required an inhaler. Several recordings from Saturday's show have surfaced online, in which Billie first inquired about the person's well-being before assisting them.

Billie sat on a chair on the stage in a video published on Instagram and asked a segment of the audience surrounding her, "Are we good here? Hold on, I got you. You need an inhaler?” Billie asked the person. "You need an inhaler?” she asked again before asking her crew. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

She then stood near the edge of the stage and said, “It’s okay, we got one.” She then continued, “Guys give her some time. Don’t crowd." Speaking to the rest of the crowd, she said, "Relax, relax. It's ok, it's ok."

As fans cheered for her, she said “We're taking care of people. I'm waiting for people to be okay until I keep going,” Later, she was seen blowing a kiss to the person. She also asked, "You need to go back or are you ok? You sure?"

According to Billboard.com, Billie is currently on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. The incident took place in Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

Reacting to the clip, fans hailed her. A person commented on one of the Instagram posts, "Travis Scott should learn something from this.". "You are quite a lovely young lady," wrote a fan.

A fan wrote, "This! She’s always been so aware of her fans in the crowd! Even before the incident with Travis Scott. Even in her early shows she would stop them and check-in fans and make sure they were ok. @billieeilish you truly are an incredible person! #happierthanevertour #billieeilish"