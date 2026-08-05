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Viral video: Arbaaz Khan grooves for Sshura, baby Sipaara in unseen birthday clip, watch

Sshura Khan shared a heartwarming birthday video of Arbaaz Khan dancing with her and daughter Sipaara, along with a heartfelt note that won fans' hearts.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 08:22 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Viral video: Arbaaz Khan grooves for Sshura, baby Sipaara in unseen birthday clip, watch
Image credit: Instagram
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Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 59th birthday with a sweet surprise from wife Sshura Khan, who shared a heartwarming video featuring the actor spending joyful moments with her and their daughter, Sipaara Khan. The post quickly caught fans' attention and received love from several celebrities.

The video shows Arbaaz dancing for Sshura before later entertaining their little daughter with the same energy. Sharing the montage, Sshura wrote, "From dancing for me to dancing for our daughter, clearly retirement is not an option."

One of the clips also shows Arbaaz singing and dancing while recovering in a hospital bed after surgery. Talking about that moment, Sshura wrote, "Singing on a hospital bed post-surgery? Even recovery needs entertainment... You've made life happier, crazier, and definitely never boring."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)

The video also includes Arbaaz enjoying Lata Mangeshkar's classic Mohabbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai. Ending her birthday wish, Sshura wrote, "Happy Birthday Arbaaz... My favourite human and our favourite entertainer. Keep the performances coming... we're your biggest fans! We love you."

Arbaaz replied to the post with a loving message, writing, "My best audience. Happy wife, happy life."

The post also drew reactions from family members and friends. Sohail Khan's son Arhaan Khan joked, "Sipaara is being raised by Makkhi Pandey." Munawar Faruqui called it a "birthday ritual video," while Gauahar Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and several others wished Arbaaz on his special day.

Arbaaz and celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023. The couple reportedly met while working on Patna Shukla, which Arbaaz produced. They welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, on October 5, 2025. Before marrying Sshura, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora. The former couple, who divorced in 2017 after nearly two decades of marriage, have a son, Arhaan Khan.

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