Viral video: Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops dad Brad Pitt's surname at graduation ceremony - Watch

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who maried in 2014 and got divorced in 2019, are parents to six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Over the past few years, some of the children have reportedly chosen to publicly use only their mother surname.

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara appears to have dropped her father Brad Pitt's last name during her graduation ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta. Zahara graduated from the college on Sunday, May 17, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology during the institution's 139th commencement ceremony. While her name was listed as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt in the official commencement program, it was announced as Zahara Marley Jolie when she walked across the stage to receive her diploma.

This is not the first time Zahara has used only her mother's surname publicly. In November 2023, while joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie. She also used the same name during a public appearance at the Pearls of Purpose Foundation's Dearest Mother & Daughter brunch event earlier this year.

At the event, Zahara spoke warmly about her close bond with Angelina Jolie and called their relationship "unique" and "kindred." Speaking about her upbringing, she said, "Our love for each other is a found one. I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind and always striving for growth as people."

Zahara Jolie has officially graduated from Spelman College with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. pic.twitter.com/Q6Pm3aXgBr — (@lyntwig_) May 17, 2026

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Over the past few years, some of the children have reportedly chosen to publicly use only Jolie's surname.

Formerly known as Brangelina, the ex-couple married in August 2014 at their Château Miraval estate in France after nearly a decade of being together, before Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

In April 2019, a Los Angeles court officially declared them legally single while custody and property issues remained unresolved, and the couple finally completed their divorce settlement in December 2024 after reaching agreement on all remaining disputes.

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