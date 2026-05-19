FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops dad Brad Pitt's surname at graduation ceremony - Watch

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops Brad Pitt's surname at graduation event

Explained: Why is Narendra Modi betting big on Norway, other Nordic countries? Can it attract investment of $100 billion?

Why Norway, other Nordic countries are crucial to India's economic goals?

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor on their pairing in Peddi being compared with parents Chiranjeevi, Sridevi: 'We will not disappoint you'

Ram Charan, Janhvi on pairing in Peddi being compared with Chiranjeevi, Sridevi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops dad Brad Pitt's surname at graduation ceremony - Watch

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who maried in 2014 and got divorced in 2019, are parents to six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Over the past few years, some of the children have reportedly chosen to publicly use only their mother surname.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 19, 2026, 08:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Viral video: Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops dad Brad Pitt's surname at graduation ceremony - Watch
Angelina Jolie with Zahara and Brad Pitt
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara appears to have dropped her father Brad Pitt's last name during her graduation ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta. Zahara graduated from the college on Sunday, May 17, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology during the institution's 139th commencement ceremony. While her name was listed as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt in the official commencement program, it was announced as Zahara Marley Jolie when she walked across the stage to receive her diploma.

This is not the first time Zahara has used only her mother's surname publicly. In November 2023, while joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie. She also used the same name during a public appearance at the Pearls of Purpose Foundation's Dearest Mother & Daughter brunch event earlier this year.

At the event, Zahara spoke warmly about her close bond with Angelina Jolie and called their relationship "unique" and "kindred." Speaking about her upbringing, she said, "Our love for each other is a found one. I was adopted at 6 months old and given some of the most special and loving people as my siblings, with a mom who raised us on the value of helping others, being kind and always striving for growth as people."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. Over the past few years, some of the children have reportedly chosen to publicly use only Jolie's surname. 

Formerly known as Brangelina, the ex-couple married in August 2014 at their Château Miraval estate in France after nearly a decade of being together, before Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. 

In April 2019, a Los Angeles court officially declared them legally single while custody and property issues remained unresolved, and the couple finally completed their divorce settlement in December 2024 after reaching agreement on all remaining disputes.

READ | Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay congratulates makers of Suriya, Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu on box office success

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GRAP-1 restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality slips into 'poor' category
GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI slips into 'poor' category
Viral video: Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops dad Brad Pitt's surname at graduation ceremony - Watch
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara drops Brad Pitt's surname at graduation event
Explained: Why is Narendra Modi betting big on Norway, other Nordic countries? Can it attract investment of $100 billion?
Why Norway, other Nordic countries are crucial to India's economic goals?
Why Rishabh Pant lost India’s Test vice-captaincy ahead of Afghanistan series?
Why Rishabh Pant lost India’s Test vice-captaincy ahead of Afghanistan series?
Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor on their pairing in Peddi being compared with parents Chiranjeevi, Sridevi: 'We will not disappoint you'
Ram Charan, Janhvi on pairing in Peddi being compared with Chiranjeevi, Sridevi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement