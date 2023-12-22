Headlines

Vin Diesel's ex-assistant accuses him of sexual assault

The lawsuit against Vin Diesel has been filed in a Los Angeles court, ex-assistant Asta Jonasson claimed that the actor assaulted her in an Atlanta hotel room when they were working together for Fast Five

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual assault by a former assistant who filed a lawsuit against him on Thursday. She alleged that he sexually battered her in 2010 and hours laters, she was fired from her job.

The lawsuit has been filed in a Los Angeles court, ex-assistant Asta Jonasson claimed that the actor assaulted her in an Atlanta hotel room when they were working together for Fast Five. However, the actor has not reacted to the news yet.

Meanwhile, Jonasson's lawyer Claire-Lise Kutlay issued a statement that reads, "Sexual harassment in the workplace will never stop if powerful men are protected from accountability. We hope her courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors."

Jonasson alleges that the actor forcibly groped her breasts and kissed her, she also claimed that Vin spent a night with multiple women in his hotel suite before assaulting her in lawsuit that reads, "Vin Diesel ignored Ms. Jonasson's clear statements of non-consent to his sexual assaults."

