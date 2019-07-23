Vin Diesel in utter shock as his stunt double falls from 30 feet on 'Fast And Furious 9' sets

The sets of Fast and Furious witnessed yet another heartwrenching incident. Vin Diesel's stuntman had to be airlifted to hospital on Monday afternoon after falling from as much as 30 feet from the sky. His head hit the ground, giving the stunt double serious head injuries.

Vin's stunt double jumped off a balcony for one of the action scenes. However instead of having a safe landing, his cable broke and he landed straight to the ground on his head. The director then called it a day and the stuntman was rushed to Royal London hospital.

Vin, who was witness to the whole incident, came rushing and could barely hold back his tears. Confirming the same, a source told The Sun, "The stuntman fell at least 30ft maybe a bit more. Vin Diesel was seen on set seconds after. He looked ashen, totally in shock and blinking back tears. He saw what happened."

Fast and Furious 9 has now come to a halt, especially since the incident has now turned the film sets into a crime scene. The whole incident was captured on camera and has been submitted to the cops for evidence.

"They were filming a very high balcony scene. The stuntman leapt from the balcony attached to a safety wire, but it looks like the cable snapped. He was meant to be left dangling below the balcony via the wire and then lowered slowly to the ground, but he plunged to the ground and landed on his head. There were gasps and screams when the poor guy hit the floor. It’s horrific and obviously all caught on camera. This was handed to police. It happened on a brand new set at the studios. Everything has now been closed on set and filming stopped. It’s a crime scene," the source added.

Vin Diesel lost a stunt double Harry O' Connor back in 2002, while shooting a para-sailing scene for the franchise. Vin also lost his co-star Paul Walker, aged 40, on November 30, 2013. Walker had begun shooting for Furious 7 but he had to be replaced after the unfortunate incident.