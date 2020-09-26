Vin Diesel debuts first single 'Feel Like I Do'

American actor Vin Diesel appeared over a video chat with singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson on her show on Thursday (local time), while he went live from a recording studio to premiere his debut single `Feel Like I Do` in collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, `Feel Like I Do` is the first solo single by the action movie star and according to Diesel, the first song on Kygo`s record label Palm Tree Records. And the tropical house track is perfect to listen to with palm trees swaying in the breeze, but that wasn`t quite the setting for its worldwide debut.Spaced out video panels on the set of Clarkson`s NBC daytime talk show displayed the usual dancing audience members from their homes, a venue where Diesel felt `honoured` to host the first listen of his song.

The 53-year-old `The Fast and The Furious` actor said in a special video message," Kelly, I am so honoured to be able to debut my music on your show because you, since you first won Idol, and till today have somehow maintained your authenticity, I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set... I have another creative outlet."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, `The Pacifier` actor also applauded the Norwegian DJ-producer for being "one of the people that first believed in me."

The bromance between these two has been brewing for quite some time, especially after Diesel hopped on a remix of Kygo and Selena Gomez`s `It Ain`t Me` song.The `XXX: Return of Xander Cage` star hinted at weaving out of his lane and into a recording booth more often while appearing on `The Late Late` Show With James Corden in March, when he dropped the bombshell that he`s planning to drop a full-length album.

Diesel beamed with excitement, "I gotta be honest with you, James, my kids love when I sing and they love it so much.... It`s kinda like J.R.R. Tolkien, you know? He started telling his kids little stories about hobbits and then next thing you know, here we are on The Lord of the Rings. I have a little bit of that in me."