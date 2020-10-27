Video: Priyanka Chopra turns golfer in-between 'shots' of 'The Matrix 4'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Germany where she has kickstarted the shoot for The Matrix 4. This will be the first appearance of the actor in the franchise headlined by Keanu Reeves. PeeCee has been sharing several fun moments while being in Germany wherein she has finally resumed work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now in between shoots, the actor decided to play some golf during leisure time. Priyanka took to her Instagram page and shared a video of the same.

In the video, Priyanka in an all-black outfit is seen hitting the golf ball with pitch perfection. She is seen in full concentration mode while playing the sport and enjoying it to the fullest. She played the game at famous Golf and Country Club Berlin-Wannsee e.V. Priyanka captioned the video stating, "In between ‘shots’. #PracticeMakesPerfect. Thanks for your help @thlpntzk."

Check out the video below:

The Matrix 4 also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt as they will be reprising their popular roles from the hit franchise. Moreover, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Lavish and Ellen Hollman have been roped in to play important roles in the film.

Priyanka also has two Netflix original films which include We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. Both the films are in post-production stages and the makers are yet to announce the streaming dates.