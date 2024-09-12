Twitter
Hollywood

Hollywood

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Tom Hardy's upcoming actioner will be the conclusion of the symbiote anti-hero, and fans are impressed with the mega battle of Eddie and Knull.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'
Tom Hardy in Venom The Last Dance
Tom Hardy is back as Eddie Brock in the third instalment of his anti-hero saga, and it hints at the epic battle with symbiote boss, Knull The Boss. The trailer of Venom: The Last Dance is out, and it has left the fans thrilled for the mega conclusion of the franchise. 

The trailer starts with Venom hanging on the plane and Eddie Brock joked about Tom Cruise's aeroplane stunt from Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. Soon Venom informs Eddie Brock about Knull The Creator. Venom hints to Eddie about the mega battle as several symbiotes crash down to earth, and hunt for Eddie and Venom. 

Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

As soon as the trailer was released, several fans commented about the Knull and even praised the visuals. A netizen commented, "Can't believe Knull in venom last dance I get goosebumps." Another netizen wrote, "Please don't bring a HUGE character like Knull only to give him a role in the last 30 minutes and then kill/defeat him." One of the netizens wrote, "Who'll say yes without it's releasing till now but by seeing the trailer itself says it'll be a humongous blockbuster."

The film stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Venom: The Last Dance in Indian cinemas on October 25, 2024, also in 3D and IMAX 3D in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

