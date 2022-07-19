Search icon
Usher opens up on critical details about Justin Bieber’s health following his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

Usher noted that he saw Justin Bieber on a recent vacation, and the duo "managed to hang out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 06:03 PM IST

Usher/Instagram

American singer Usher has shared an update on fellow Canadian musician Justin Bieber`s health, one month after the latter was diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Page Six cited Usher telling a news outlet that Bieber was "doing great" and that "as an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand."

"I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey. I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend," the Texas native continued.

Usher noted that he saw Bieber on a recent vacation, and the duo "managed to hang out." He added, "I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it`s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family," the outlet reported.

Bieber revealed his health scare last month, documenting his facial paralysis in an Instagram video. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can`t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there`s full paralysis on this side of my face," the singer-songwriter told his followers in June.

Later that same week, Hailey Bieber said that her husband was "getting better every day" during a Good Morning America appearance. "Obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen," she explained.

As per Page Six, Hailey and Justin have since been spotted on multiple outings, from attending church together in June to making out during an Idaho trip earlier this month.

 

 

