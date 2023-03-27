Search icon
US Army pulls recruitment ads featuring Jonathan Majors after actor's arrest on assault charges in New York

The Army's Enterprise Marketing Office said that the Army was aware of Jonathan Majors' arrest and was 'deeply concerned by the allegations.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Credit: Jonathan Majors fanpage/Instagram

The arrest of actor Jonathan Majors has upended the Army's newly launched advertising campaign that was aimed at reviving the service's struggling recruiting numbers. Majors, who authorities said was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment, was the narrator of two ads at the heart of a broader media campaign that kicked off at the start of the NCAA's March Madness college basketball tournament.

Army leaders were hopeful that the popularity of the star of the recently released Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, would help them reach the youth audience. In a statement on Sunday, the Army's Enterprise Marketing Office said that the Army was aware of Majors' arrest and was "deeply concerned by the allegations." It added that while Majors" is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete"

New York City police said the actor was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. "The victim informed police she was assaulted," a police spokesperson said in a statement.
A lawyer for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement Sunday there was evidence clearing Majors and that the actor "is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

The Army ads, titled 'Overcoming Obstacles' and 'Pushing Tomorrow', are part of the plan to revive the Army's 'Be All You Can be' motto. They highlighted the history of the Army and some of the many professions that recruits can pursue.

The "Be All You Can Be? slogan dominated its recruiting ads for two decades starting in 1981. A nearly two-minute preview video, made available before the campaign rollout in early March, featured soldiers jumping out of airplanes, working on helicopters, climbing obstacle courses and diving underwater.

A voiceover said: "We bring out the best in the people who serve because America calls for nothing less." In the Army's worst recruiting year in recent history, the service fell 25 percent short of its goal to enlist 60,000 recruits in 2022. The new ads were a key element in the Army's drive to find creative new ways to attract recruits and ensure that the service has the troops it needs to help defend the nation.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the Army has set a difficult goal for this year: aiming to bring in 65,000 recruits, which would be 20,000 more than in 2022.

Read|Jonathan Majors’ lawyer says evidence proving actor 'entirely innocent' exists, expects assault charges to be dropped

