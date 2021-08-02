Trending#

BTS photo from the sets of Spider-Man leaked! shows Peter Parker and Doctor Strange in action

For the unversed, Tom Holland will once again share the screen with Jacob Batalon and Zendaya in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.


Updated: Aug 2, 2021, 11:27 PM IST

A new photo from the set of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has surfaced on the internet. Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, dressed as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, respectively, star in the film.

A fan page published a photo of Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch standing on opposite sides of a street on Twitter. While Benedict appeared to be standing outside his New York Sanctum Sanctorum, Tom appeared to be standing on a raised platform, most likely on a parked vehicle across the street.

Take a look at some guesses made by fans-

For the unversed, Tom Holland will once again share the screen with Jacob Batalon and Zendaya in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Marisa Tomei are among the newcomers to the franchise. It's also rumoured that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, two additional Spider-Man actors from past series, will reprise their roles in the next Spider-Man film.