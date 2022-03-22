Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanks Mila Kunis-Ashton Kutcher for donations, says 'they inspire the world'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who raised more than USD 35 million in donations for helping Ukraine amid Russia's military operations.

The celebrity couple, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher received a personal thank you call from the Ukrainian President for their efforts to help the country and raise funds for the rehabilitation of Ukrainian refugees amid the country's war with Russia.

The 'Friends with Benefits' actor, 38, and her actor-husband Kutcher, 44, launched a campaign to fundraise and support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, where Kunis was born, surpassing their USD 30 million goal late last week.

For the unversed, Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, southern Ukraine, in 1983. She moved to the USA in 1991. Earlier this month, when she had announced the fundraising campaign, the actor had said, "I have always been proud of being an American. But today, I have never been more proud of being a Ukrainian." Kutcher had added, "I have never been more proud of being married to a Ukrainian."

Zelenskyy took to his Twitter handle on March 21 and acknowledged the couple for their work, writing, ".@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help (Ukrainian) refugees." "Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination," he added alongside a photo of a video chat he had with Kunis and Kutcher on a laptop. "They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine."

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. What followed the military operation was a slew of sanctions imposed by the western countries targeting the Russian economy. For the unversed, Kunis moved to the US from Ukraine as a child in 1991.

