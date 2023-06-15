Search icon
Oscar winning actress Glenda Jackson passes away due to illness

Glenda Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Credit: Glenda Jackson fans/Twitter

Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker before an acclaimed late-life return to stage and screen, has died at 87.

Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness. He said she had recently completed filming The Great Escaper, in which co-starred with Michael Caine. Born in 1936 in Birkhenhead, northwest England, Jackson trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She became one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for Women in Love in 1971 and A Touch of Class in 1974.

She then went into politics, winning election to Parliament in 1992. She spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker, serving as a minister for transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair's first government in 1997.

She came to be at odds with Blair over the 2003 invasion of Iraq. She said Blair's decision to enter the US-led war without United Nations' authorization left her deeply, deeply ashamed.

The victims will be as they always are, women, children, the elderly, she told The Associated Press before the invasion. Jackson returned to acting after leaving Parliament in 2015 and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare's King Lear. It opened at London's Old Vic in 2016 and later played on Broadway.

She had her first film role in a quarter century in the 2019 movie Elizabeth is Missing. Jackson won a BAFTA award, Britain's equivalent of an Oscar, for her performance as a woman with Alzheimer's trying to solve a mystery.

Tulip Siddiq, Jackson's successor as Labour lawmaker for the London seat of Hampstead and Kilburn, said she was 'devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died. A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me.'

 

