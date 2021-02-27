Twitterati asks 'did Nick Jonas-Jameela Jamil get divorced', here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted to latter's reply

It happens several times that people mistake one celebrity for the other. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was left in splits after Jameela Jamil responded to a tweet. It so happened that one of the Twitter users got confused and asked about Nick Jonas and Jameela being divorced. The tweet read as "wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced?" The Good Place actor immediately corrected the Twitterati and mentioned Priyanka in her tweet.

Jameela tweeted, "A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra I believe they are very happy together still."

Priyanka responded to Jameela's tweet by writing, "Lol! @jameelajamil".

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with IANS, Deepika Padukone had opened up on being called Priyanka at Los Angeles airport by Hollywood media.

She had said, "To me, it’s racist and ignorant. And as a fellow Indian, you (the media) should also be not very happy about it. I think just because people have similar skin tones, doesn’t mean they are the same people. As people in a place of power that the media has, instead of creating a tabloid piece out of it, people should be educating them further."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently in London where she is filming for Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actor wrapped her film Text For You a few weeks back in London itself.

Talking about Jameela, she will next be seen in Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Chloe Coleman and Maluma in the lead roles.