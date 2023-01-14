Search icon
Twitter calls Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori a Kim Kardashian 'clone': He went for a lookalike

Social media users have been calling Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori 'Kima Kardashian's clone'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

File Photo

Less than two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian, American rapper and record producer Kanye West reportedly has secretly married Bianca Censori, the mystery blonde he has been hanging out with.

According to TMZ, a USA-based tabloid news website, Kanye and Bianca got hitched in a private ceremony. The news website also divulged that Bianca, who worked as an architectural designer at Kanye`s fashion brand Yeezy for several years, hails from Australia. As per reports, she's been a brunette until switching things up to the short blonde that she now is.TMZ sources suggest that the duo had some sort of wedding ceremony; however, it doesn`t appear they`ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal.

Social media users reacted to the news and called Kanye's new wife Kim's 'clone'. One of the social media users wrote, "Kanye married Bianca Censori? He really went for a Kim Kardashian look alike." The second one said, "bro wants kim but doesn’t want kim at the same time." The third one said, "He has a type just like all of you “men”.." The fourth one said, "Aren't MOST women today regardless of race just a Kardashian look a like?" Another said, "Wanted: Kim Kardashian look-alike for various duties."

Meanwhile, this week when Kanye and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills, the Homecoming rapper was wearing a wedding ring, as per TMZ. Meanwhile, Kanye`s ex-wife Kim filed to end her six years of marriage with him in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March. The former celebrity couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North in 2013. In 2014, they tied the knot. Their divorce was completely settled back in November 2022. The duo got joint custody of their four kids. ​(With inputs from ANI)

