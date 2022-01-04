Tristan Thompson confirms he 'fathered' Maralee Nichols’ child, apologises to Khloe Kardashian

The professional basketball player Tristan Thompson on Tuesday confessed that he fathered Maralee Nichols’ son. He took to Instagram and penned a long note about the same.

Tristan Thompson apologised to Khloe Kardashian, who shares a 3-year-old daughter with him, and told her that ‘you don’t deserve this.’ He further mentioned that he will be taking 'full responsibility' for whatever he has done, will raise his third child with Maralee Nichols. In his apology, he mentioned that he respects Khloe Kardashian.

In his note for Khloe, Thompson wrote, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity had been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He further mentioned, “Khloe, you don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

For the unversed, Khloe parted ways with Tristan after Sydney Chase claimed that she had an intimate moment with the latter. Despite cheating allegations, the duo continued to co-parent their daughter.