Trevor Noah spotted kissing Dua Lipa after outing in NYC, viral photos ignite dating rumours

According to Fox News, diners Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa went to Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in New York City's East Village.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Seems like there's a new couple in the town! Speculation of romance between comedian Trevor Noah and singer Dua Lipa began when a 'kissing' picture of the two started doing the rounds on social media.

According to Fox News, diners Noah and Lipa went to Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in New York City's East Village. As they said their goodbyes outside the restaurant, the couple was seen on camera kissing. Lipa donned wide-leg jeans with a black leather jacket. Small heels in leopard print and a purse made up her accessories. Noah chose to dress all in black, with an olive jacket added on top.

The two appeared "into each other" during the meal, according to Fox News.

"They have quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant," a witness told the Daily Mail. "It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs." Shortly before he announced his departure from "The Daily Show," Noah revealed his date.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For seven years, he has hosted Comedy Central's mock news program. Noah was dating the actress Minka Kelly before their rendezvous with Lipa. They started dating in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. After a brief separation in May 2021, the couple reconciled in September 2021. In May 2022, Noah and Kelly decided to split up.

The comedian was "too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship," a source allegedly told People magazine. The source continued, "He's back in the dating scene as well."

Anwar Hadid and Lipa have previously been linked. The two originally sparked romance speculations in July 2019, they only publicly introduced their relationship in November 2019. They dated up until December 2021, when it was officially over.

