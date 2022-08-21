Search icon
Top Gun Maverick OTT release: When, where to watch Tom Cruise's action drama blockbuster

Top Gun Maverick OTT release date: Read on to know the streaming details of Tom Cruise's actioner, the highest-grossing film of 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

Top Gun Maverick poster-Amazon Prime Video India/Twitter

Starring Tom Cruise in the leading role, Top Gun: Maverick is the highest-grossing film of 2022 as the action-drama has collected close to $1.4 billion at the global box office, becoming only the second pandemic-era film to achieve this landmark feat after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now, for those who missed watching the film in theatres, the film will finally be available for OTT release. Top Gun: Maverick will be available to rent from the Amazon Prime Video platform from August 24 onwards. The streaming giant took to its social media handles and wrote, "nonstop suspense, action, and drama coming your way. Top Gun: Maverick available on #PrimeVideoStore, in 3 days!". The poster also mentioned that the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

A sequel to the 1986 release Top Gun, the latest release directed by Joseph Kosinski stars the Mission Impossible star reprising his role of Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the original. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer play the supporting roles.

The film is set over 30 years after the events of Top Gun and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates, including Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Teller), the son of his late wingman Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw portrayed by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 film, for a specialized mission. The actioner, like the original, makes no mention of the enemy force, which is something that Kosinski said is in line with the first film.

Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and The Batman make up the top five highest-grossing films of 2022 at the global box office.

