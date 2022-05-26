Top Gun Maverick box office collection: Tom Cruise film likely to mint $100 million in North America on opening weekend

Tom Cruise/IANS

Top Gun Maverick box office collection: Tom Cruise is all set to impress the audience with his performance as Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the military action drama Top Gun: Maverick which is all set for a theatrical release on May 27.

Trade analysts predict that Top Gun: Maverick could be the movie with which Tom Cruise would finally be able to breach the $100 million (gross) mark on the opening weekend. None of the actor's previous films has ever managed to reach this milestone.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, internationally, Top Gun: Maverick is likely to mint approximately $80 million on its opening weekend. "#TopGunMaverick Theater Count WW: North America - 4,727, International - 23,600 locations in 62 Countries..$100 Million in North America and $80 Million International Expected.. For the Opening weekend..," he wrote on Twitter.

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, "Top Gun 2 is easily headed for the biggest opening of Tom Cruise's career at the domestic box office, with a four-day gross of at least $92 million, according to official tracking. And that's a conservative estimate. Many pundits believe the critically acclaimed sequel could soar well north of $100 million domestically, but tracking — one of Hollywood’s favorite pastimes — has become fraught in the pandemic era. Exhibitors are especially bullish on the pic, and are even thinking $125 million-plus."

For the unversed, Tom Cruise's 2005 film War of the Worlds has been his biggest opening flick so far. The film earned $64.9 million on its opening. Mission Impossible: Fallout which earned $787 million to become the actor's highest-grossing film, had opened to a relatively low $61 million in 2012. However, Maverick is likely to open big as the film opens on Thursday in many countries and the scope of a good opening weekend seems practicable. If the film manages to breach the $125 million mark on its opening weekend, Top Gun: Maverick will have the third-best opening for any movie this year.

Top Gun: Maverick is set over 30 years after the events of Top Gun and sees Maverick training a group of Top Gun graduates, including Rooster, the son of his late wingman Goose, for a specialized mission. The action film, like the original, makes no mention of the enemy force, which is something that Kosinski said is in line with the first film.

Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski in a recent interview with PTI said "Maverick" deals with themes that are universal in nature and that's why "there's no name or face on our enemy". "This is a film about friendship and sacrifice. It's about this team that comes together to keep the world safe. That was very much by design. And because the themes of this film are so universal, I don't think it makes any difference where you're from," he added.

Top Gun: Maverick is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison. The film also features Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

The Paramount Pictures movie is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios and will release in theatres on May 27.