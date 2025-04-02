Born on December 31, 1959, in Los Angeles, Val Kilmer's career spanned over four decades.

Actor Val Kilmer, one of the top Hollywood stars of his time, has died at the age of 65. He had been fighting throat cancer for years and was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick. His illness was included in the film’s story, where his character, Iceman, also passed away. The New York Times confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Kilmer became famous for playing Iceman in the original Top Gun with Tom Cruise. He later starred as Batman in Batman Forever (1995), which was a box office success. However, he played the superhero only once, as George Clooney took over the role in Batman & Robin.

Kilmer also voiced Moses in the animated film The Prince of Egypt and played Doc Holliday in the Western classic Tombstone. One of his most famous roles was as rock star Jim Morrison in The Doors.

Kilmer also starred in Michael Mann’s crime film Heat with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. A sequel has been planned for years, and Mann recently shared that he has submitted the script to the studio.

Kilmer’s journey was captured in the 2021 documentary Val, with voiceover by his son. His films have earned over $3.5 billion worldwide. Renowned critic Roger Ebert once wrote about him, "If there is an award for the most unsung leading man of his generation, Kilmer should get it.”