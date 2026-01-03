FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan's King and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?

Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes, here's what happened next

Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President 'captured' by the US?

Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 15-member squad for New Zealand ODIs; Mohammed Shami misses out

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria Jones found dead in San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, her age was just...

Mohammed Shami not cleared in fitness report ahead of New Zealand series; Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya face uncertainty

Will Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exit impact Bangladesh's T20 World Cup campaign in India? Here's what we know so far

Why did the US strike Venezuela and capture its president Nicolas Maduro? Here's what we know so far

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s pay claims trigger backlash as gig workers' union calls work conditions ‘not decent’

6,6,6,6,6,4: Hardik Pandya goes berserk in Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashes maiden List A century vs Vidarbha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Shah Rukh Khan's King and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?

SRK's King and SLB's Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?

Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes, here's what happened next

Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria Jones found dead in San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, her age was just...

Victoria Jones was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She had appeared in a few films as a child, including a role in Men in Black II, which starred her father.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 04:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria Jones found dead in San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, her age was just...
Tommy Lee Jones with daughter Victoria Jones
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Victoria Jones, the daughter of veteran Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at a hotel in San Francisco on New Year's Day, officials have confirmed. She was 34, CBS News reported. 

Around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the hotel on Mason Street about reports of a deceased person. At the scene, officers met with medics who declared an adult woman dead at the scene, as per the outlet.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Friday that the deceased was identified as Victoria Jones and said her legal next of kin had been notified. Authorities have not released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a statement to CBS News, the family of Jones said, "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

Victoria Jones was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She had appeared in a few films as a child, including a role in Men in Black II, which starred her father.

While officials have not confirmed the cause of death, in dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE magazine, the call for the incident was classified as a "code 3 for the overdose, colour change."

In overdose cases, "colour change" refers to cyanosis, low oxygen levels in the blood, often linked to heart or lung issues. An investigation into the case is ongoing. (With inputs from ANI)

READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shah Rukh Khan's King and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?
SRK's King and SLB's Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?
Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes, here's what happened next
Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20
Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President 'captured' by the US?
Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President 'captured' by the US?
Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 15-member squad for New Zealand ODIs; Mohammed Shami misses out
Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 15-member squad for New Zealan
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria Jones found dead in San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, her age was just...
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria Jones found dead on New Year's Day
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement