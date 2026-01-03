Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria Jones found dead in San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, her age was just...

Victoria Jones was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She had appeared in a few films as a child, including a role in Men in Black II, which starred her father.

Victoria Jones, the daughter of veteran Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at a hotel in San Francisco on New Year's Day, officials have confirmed. She was 34, CBS News reported.

Around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the hotel on Mason Street about reports of a deceased person. At the scene, officers met with medics who declared an adult woman dead at the scene, as per the outlet.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Friday that the deceased was identified as Victoria Jones and said her legal next of kin had been notified. Authorities have not released further details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a statement to CBS News, the family of Jones said, "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

Victoria Jones was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She had appeared in a few films as a child, including a role in Men in Black II, which starred her father.

While officials have not confirmed the cause of death, in dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE magazine, the call for the incident was classified as a "code 3 for the overdose, colour change."



In overdose cases, "colour change" refers to cyanosis, low oxygen levels in the blood, often linked to heart or lung issues. An investigation into the case is ongoing. (With inputs from ANI)

