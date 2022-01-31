Tom Holland, Zendaya buy house worth Rs 30 crores in London? Know here

Tom Holland and Zendaya, are said to have bought a home together in London, where Tom's family also resides. According to sources, the pair spent £3 million (about 30 crore) buying the mansion and will spend another £250,000 (around 2.5 crore) on renovations.

Tom and Zendaya, both 25, met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2015 and last appeared together in the smash blockbuster 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' last year. Last week, the two were seen holding hands in London after visiting Tom's parents.

The two also picked up the keys to their new London home on the same visit, according to a report in the British tabloid Mirror. Zendaya owns a mansion in Los Angeles, while Tom already owns a home in the city. According to the article, their new six-bedroom mansion is located in Richmond, a posh southwest London neighbourhood close to Tom's hometown of Kingston-upon-Thames.

“They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be in London where Tom grew up. Everyone is thrilled for them,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

According to the report, Tom and Zendaya will now spend £250,000 renovating the house, which will include high-tech security, a gym, a theatre, and a man cave for Tom, among other things. The newspaper's source added, “Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an 8ft steel security gate on the drive. He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room."

Richmond is one of London's most affluent areas, and it is home to a number of celebrities. Angelina Jolie, Mick Jagger, and Tom Hardy are among the celebrities Tom and Zendaya will call their neighbours.