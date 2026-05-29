Tom Holland to quit MCU after Spider-Man Brand New Day? Hints at his exit: 'If I could do what Robert Downey Jr did to me'

Tom Holland said he has often thought about handing over the mantle to another character from the Spider-Man universe. "I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter", he said. Tom's fourth solo outing as the web-slinging Marvel superhero, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releases on July 31.

Hollywood star Tom Holland says he wants to help set up the next chapter of the Spider-Man franchise and he hopes that he can do for a future successor what Robert Downey Jr. did for him. The 29-year-old British actor first played Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, before reprising the role in three standalone films as well as several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Holland said he has often thought about eventually handing over the mantle to another character from the Spider-Man universe, such as Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, or someone else from the web-slinging family. "For whoever's next...I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don't know," he told Empire magazine. "But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset," he added, referring to Downey Jr.'s role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man, who served as a mentor figure to Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Holland is the third actor to play Peter Parker on the big screen after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, both of whom appeared alongside him in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. He is now gearing up for his fourth solo outing -- Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The movie, which picks up after No Way Home, with Peter Parker navigating a world where no one remembers his identity, is set for release on July 31.

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