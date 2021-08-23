'Spider-Man No Way Home' trailer leaks online, Twitterati sparks memfest as Sony tries to do damage control

Spider-Man fans were in for an unexpected surprise on Sunday (August 22), after the trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leaked online. The video that claimed to be a trailer of the movie ended up on TikTok and was viewed by thousands.

Although the original clip has been taken down, several of its copies have surfaced on the internet. Now, Sony has been fighting tooth and nail to get all the videos removed from the internet although it seems to be a herculean task.

As per a report in Vulture.com, in the video, someone can be seen screening the trailer on their phone and the clip also had a watermark for a VFX artist overlaid on it. In the footage, one can see multiverse hijinks with Doctor Strange and along with it a clip of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety in April this year.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are waiting with bated breaths to watch the trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. As soon the trailer footage leaked online, Twitterati sparked a meme fest and shared some hilarious memes on the micro-blogging platform. Have a look at them:

While sharing a video of Beyonce saying she is super happy, a user tweeted, “@ everyone who managed to watch the trailer before it got taken down......we made it folks #SpiderManNoWayHome.”

Another user shared a hilarious video of some men running around in an office dressed in spite man uniforms. “Sony Headquarters doing damage control rn #SpiderManNoWayHome,” the tweet read.

Another user wrote, “the leaker walking out of sony headquarters after being fired #SpiderManNoWayHome.”

Some users even jokingly blamed ‘Black Widow’ star Scarlett Johansson for the leak as she is fighting a legal battle against Disney.

MCU’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ brings back Tom Holland as Peter Parker and villains from previous films such Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus will also reprise their roles. While Electro was the woman opposite Andrew Garfield, Doctor Octopus had appeared opposite in Tobey Maguire’s ‘Spiderman’