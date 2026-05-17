FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident': 'My career has blossomed in a really lovely way'

Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident'

SWA Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar, Aryan Khan earn major nominations for Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood; details inside

SWA Awards 2026: Aditya, Aryan nominated for Dhurandhar, Ba***ds of Bollywood

‘I don’t care if he is 15 or 14’: Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident': 'My career has blossomed in a really lovely way'

Tom Holland noted alcohol can be "an incredibly dangerous thing" as he said, "I just love seeing that young people are turning away from booze and looking for alternatives. And it creates, I think, a safer and a more communal environment."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 17, 2026, 05:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident': 'My career has blossomed in a really lovely way'
Tom Holland on leaving alcohol
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hollywood star Tom Holland says leaving alcohol made him more confident as a person, noting how drinking was ultimately getting in the way of his professional life. Holland decided to go sober in January 2022 following a Dry January challenge, which made him realise how alcohol was affecting him. He has even launched a non-alcoholic beer brand named BERO.

"I've been so lucky in the last four years that my career has really blossomed in a really lovely way, and I really love what's happening and what I have to come in the future," he said. "And I don't know how much of that would've come to fruition had I still been drinking," the Uncharted actor told entertainment news outlet USA Today in an interview.

"I think that alcohol, for me personally, really compounded that issue. And, since getting rid of the booze and feeling more like myself and waking up clear-headed every day and fresh to start the day, I just feel so much more confident in myself as who I am as a person," he added. Tom noted alcohol can be "an incredibly dangerous thing". "And I just love seeing that young people are turning away from booze and looking for alternatives. And it creates, I think, a safer environment, a more communal environment."

Holland recalled a recent get-together with his friends and said they have also "slowed down drinking". "All of my mates...I don't think anyone had a drop of alcohol... It used to be, like, a really, really boozy affair. We'd be up till 1 in the morning drinking. We'd be all hungover the next day...But everyone was really present. There was no waking up the next day feeling groggy. And I just love what it's done for my life in general," he said.

The actor has a lineup of projects, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Destin Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

READ | Dhurandhar 2 crashes Netflix servers in Pakistan, Ranveer Singh film tops OTT charts despite ban

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident': 'My career has blossomed in a really lovely way'
Tom Holland says leaving alcohol has made him 'much more confident'
Delhi to face severe heatwave in coming days, temperature may hit 45 degree Celsius: How to protect yourself?
Delhi to face severe heatwave in coming days: How to protect yourself?
SWA Awards 2026: Aditya Dhar, Aryan Khan earn major nominations for Dhurandhar, The Ba***ds of Bollywood; details inside
SWA Awards 2026: Aditya, Aryan nominated for Dhurandhar, Ba***ds of Bollywood
‘I don’t care if he is 15 or 14’: Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Ravi Shastri sends clear message to BCCI on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL 2026 qualification race explained: What each franchise needs to reach playoffs
IPL 2026 qualification race explained: What each franchise needs to reach playof
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement