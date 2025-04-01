According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was first made at CinemaCon on Monday, where director Destin Daniel Cretton took the stage to express his excitement about helming the project.

Sony Pictures has revealed the title of the highly anticipated fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise, starring Tom Holland. The film, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026. The makers announced the same on their official social media handles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was first made at CinemaCon on Monday, where director Destin Daniel Cretton took the stage to express his excitement about helming the project.

Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, revealed that he has been a lifelong fan of the character and is drawn to Peter Parker's "humor" and "messy humanity."

Tom Holland appeared in a video segment, thanking fans for their support and teasing that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is "a fresh start." Cretton echoed this sentiment, calling the movie "a ride that we haven't really seen before," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The title, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, references a 2008 comic book storyline that takes place after a universe-altering event that causes everyone to forget who Spider-Man is. This plot point is fitting, given the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw the world forgetting Peter Parker's identity.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, who previously penned Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is part of Sony's ongoing partnership with Disney, which allows the character to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Sikandar' Salman Khan opens up about his struggles with 'suicide disease', here's everything we know about this painful condition