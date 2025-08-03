Twitter
Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'

Tom Holland addressed the rumours of becoming the new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig in Bond 26.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 05:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Hollywood star Tom Holland has finally broken his silence on joining the James Bond franchise. The actor has been on a busy slate lately, with back-to-back films including Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' and 'Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey.' Amid the growing anticipation for the actor's upcoming releases, speculations are also rife about Holland's possible casting in Amazon MGM Studios' next James Bond film. Set to be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight, the film is currently in development and is expected to bring on board the next 007 after Daniel Craig stepped down from the role in 2021. Several actors have been rumoured to be frontrunners for the part, including Holland, Jacob Elordi, and Harris Dickinson. 

Tom Holland to play the new James Bond

During a conversation with Gordon Ramsey, the 'Uncharted' actor was asked about the Bond reports. "Listen, there's speculation at the moment. We'll keep it to a minimum for now. We'll get there one day," he said, as quoted by Variety. The actor shared that he would love the opportunity to play James Bond and added, "Dude, I mean every young British actor, it's the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive, you know, I could not have dreamed of having the career that I have."

About Bond 26

Not many details are known about the next James Bond film or its casting. With Villeneuve currently busy with 'Dune: Messiah,' it is unlikely that the film will begin production in the near future. The film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

About Tom Holland's new Spidey adventure 

Officially in works for Tom Holland, the first-look video of his Marvel film was recently unveiled. A fourth in the franchise, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' will be released on July 31, 2026.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

