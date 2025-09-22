Tom Holland hospitalised after head injury on Spider-Man Brand New Day set, filming comes to halt

Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion during a stunt on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, halting production temporarily.

Filming for the next Marvel blockbuster, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, faced an unexpected hiccup when actor Tom Holland suffered a head injury on set at Leavesden Studios in Watford, Hertfordshire.

The actor reportedly sustained a mild concussion during a stunt, prompting immediate medical attention. A stuntwoman present during the scene was also taken to the hospital.

As a precaution, the film’s £150 million production has been temporarily halted. Sources close to the project confirmed that Holland will take a short break before returning to shoot in the coming days. The production team plans to meet soon to adjust schedules and ensure minimal disruption, with the overall release timeline expected to remain unchanged.

The movie, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, began principal photography in Glasgow in early August and is slated for release on July 31, 2026. The ensemble cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Kevin Feige, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Mando. Holland had previously shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, marking the first day back in his Spider-Man suit, captioned: “Day one back in the suit. #SpiderManBrandNewDay - in theatres 7.31.26.”

Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Spider-Man saga, hoping for Holland’s speedy recovery.