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Tom Holland had 'uncomfortable conversation' with Sony to delay Spider-Man 4 for The Odyssey: 'Tough pill to swallow'

Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is headlined by Tom Holland and is slated to release in India on July 30. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey features Holland along with Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and hits Indian theaters on July 17.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 09:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tom Holland had 'uncomfortable conversation' with Sony to delay Spider-Man 4 for The Odyssey: 'Tough pill to swallow'
Tom Holland/Instagram
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Hollywood star Tom Holland says he requested Sony to postpone the production of Spider-Man: Brand New Day so he could start working on Christopher Nolan's directorial The Odyssey. The actor recalled his conversation with Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman. "So I said to Chris, like, ‘Look, I want to do this movie, but if I'm going to do it, I'm going to have to call Sony and have a very uncomfortable conversation," he told GQ in an interview. "I think one of the reasons why Sony were happy to move is because Chris has that reputation of, 'This movie isn't going to go five months over, and we aren't actually going to lose Tom for two years. Any other director, it might have been a slightly different conversation," he added. 

The actor said the break also allowed the makers to bring Destin Daniel Cretton, who replaced Jon Watts, the director of the first three MCU Spider-Man films, who stepped away from the franchise. "The Odyssey almost saved Spider-Man because we wouldn't have had Destin. He wouldn't have been ready to make the movie when we were ready to go. We wouldn't have had the six-month period to develop the script with Destin to get it to a place where it is now. And I truly believe that we've made the best version of any Spider-Man movie going. So while it was a tough pill to swallow for Sony, I think in hindsight, they're very grateful that it happened," Holland said.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth solo film for the actor, who has previously featured in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Alos starring Zendaya, the film is set to release in theatres in India on July 30, a day before its global release on July 31. Holland first essayed the role of Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, before reprising the role in three standalone films as well as several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The Odyssey is set to release on July 17 and also features Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron, among others.

READ | Tom Holland to quit MCU after Spider-Man Brand New Day? Actor hints at his exit: 'If I could do what Robert Downey Jr did to me'

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