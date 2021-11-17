Tom Holland fights supervillains in the latest trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home'

After the teaser trailer in August, the official trailer of the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ film was released earlier today (November 17). It is the third film in the Spider-Man series that got a reboot in 2017 with ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and followed up with ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ in 2019. Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the upcoming film.

The trailer picks up right from where the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ ended in which Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, the antagonist in the 2019 film, revealed Peter Parker as the man behind the Spidey mask to the entire world. Peter approaches Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help him and cast a spell that would make the entire world forget his superhero identity. As Doctor Strange reluctantly agrees to Peter, it opens a multiverse and unleashes supervillains from the past Spider-Man franchises.

Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from ‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004) is the first to return followed by Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from ‘Spider-Man’ (2002), Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from ‘Spider-Man 3’ (2007), Rhys Ifans’ Lizard from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012) and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ (2014). . Tom Holland’s Spider-Man needs to fight all these villains together to save the world. From the trailer, we can expect that the film will feature high-octane action set pieces between the superhero and the supervillains.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield - the two actors who have essayed the superhero’s character in the Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man series respectively - have also been rumoured to return in the film, though both are nowhere seen in the trailer. It could be the most cinematic Marvel moment in 2021 if we see three Spider-Men together on screen later this year.

Peter Parker’s love interest MJ (Zendaya), his aunt May Parker (Marisa Tomei), his best friend Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), and his guardian Harold ‘Happy’ Hogan (Jon Favreau) are also seen in the trailer, reprising their roles from the earlier two films in this franchise.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is directed by Jon Watts. The film releases in theatres worldwide on December 17.