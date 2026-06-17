Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya, addresses viral AI wedding photos

Tom Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya are married after a casual remark about viral AI wedding photos ended months of speculation about their relationship status.

Tom Holland has finally put an end to months of rumours about his relationship with Zendaya. The actor confirmed that the two are married while talking about fake AI-generated wedding pictures that recently spread across social media.

The photos, which showed the couple supposedly getting married at Italy's Lake Como, fooled many people, including Holland's grandmother.

Speaking to People magazine, Holland shared that his grandmother saw the pictures and assumed she had been left out of the wedding celebrations. However, when he was asked if other family members also needed reassurance, the actor accidentally let the truth slip.

"No, because they were all there," he said. With that one sentence, Holland confirmed that he and Zendaya had already tied the knot. However, he made it clear that he wasn't interested in sharing any more details about the ceremony.

"That's all you'll get on that," he added.

Speculation surrounding the couple's wedding had been growing for months. Earlier this year, Zendaya laughed off the rumours while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her film The Drama.

When Jimmy Kimmel mentioned that the internet believed she had secretly married Holland, Zendaya jokingly replied, "Really? I haven't seen any of that!"

The rumours only intensified in March after celebrity stylist Law Roach hinted that the wedding had already taken place. "The wedding has already happened. You missed it," he had said, according to People magazine. While keeping their wedding private, Holland opened up about how important Zendaya is in his life. He said having someone who truly understands the pressures of fame has been invaluable.

"Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he said. Explaining why their bond is special, Holland added, "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life."

Calling Zendaya his "person," he said, "She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

The newly confirmed married couple are also set for a busy few months professionally. Holland will next be seen in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while Zendaya has multiple projects lined up. The pair recently stepped out together at an event in Madrid on June 15, marking their first joint red-carpet appearance in four years.