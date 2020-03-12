Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus in Australia

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The 63-year-old Academy Award-winning actor, who is in Australia for a movie shooting, announced on Wednesday in a statement shared via his social media pages.

Australia's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 122 on Wednesday, with 10 new cases reported by state health officials across the country.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," Hanks said in a statement. "We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he added.

He added that he and Wilson "will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires". "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We will keep the world posted and updated," he said.

Hanks was shooting for the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley`s eccentric manager, who groomed the famous singer to stardom in the 1950s.

The deadly virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,200 lives and infected more than 117,330 people across 107 countries and territories, with the World Health Organisation on Wednesday describing the outbreak a pandemic.

China remains the hardest-hit with more than 80,000 infections and 3,000 deaths.