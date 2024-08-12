Watch: Tom Cruise jumps off stadium roof in insane Mission Impossible-like stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of the stadium and rode a motorbike on the ground in a very Mission Impossible-like stunt at the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024

Movie star Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of France's national stadium and received the Olympic flag, bringing a heavy dose of Hollywood to the closing ceremony of the Paris Games on Sunday (August 11) as the French capital handed over to the next host Los Angeles.

Grammy winner H.E.R teased the Mission Impossible soundtrack as Cruise made his leap, drawing gasps from spectators as he dropped 50 metres to the floor of the Stade de France, in a finale to the ceremony that blended the traditional, the obscure and the razzle dazzle of Tinseltown. While Paris used iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles to win the hearts of Olympians and spectators alike, LA was swift to turn to its star draw: A-list celebrities.

One thing about America is that they know how to put on a show. I’m excited for the LA 2028 Olympics. Also no matter what you might think of Tom Cruise, his star power and talent can’t be denied #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/zx9t6DQNOE — Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) August 11, 2024

Paris was bringing down the curtain on an Olympic Games that brought dazzling sport to heart of the capital, breathing new life into an Olympic brand hurt by the difficulties of Rio de Janeiro's 2016 Games and the soulless spirit of Tokyo's COVID-hit event.

Even Parisians were carried away by the Olympic fervour. "We wanted to dream. We got Leon Marchand," Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet told the crowd, referring to the French swimmer who won four golds in the swimming. "From one day to the next Paris became a party and France found itself. From a country of grumblers, we became a country of frenzied fans."

Cruise's exit on a motorbike saw the closing ceremony transition to a pre-recorded video of the 62-year-old skydiving down to the Hollywood sign, where a wide shot showed the Olympic rings incorporated into the LA landmark. The flag was then passed from U.S. Olympians past and present as it traversed the city before reaching a beach party, where the LA music icons the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.