Watch: Tom Cruise jumps off stadium roof in insane Mission Impossible-like stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

Did Sheikh Hasina blame US for her ouster from Bangladesh? Her son says...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

'We cannot...', BSF jawan's appeal to Bangladeshis trying to enter India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

6 breathtaking images of Steller Nursery by NASA

6 breathtaking images of Steller Nursery by NASA

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

Maddock supernatural universe films ranked from best to worst

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

5 bikes with biggest fuel tank capacity in India

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

Meet star favourite to play Pakistan Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem in his biopic, is called Shah Rukh Khan of...

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

Watch: Tom Cruise jumps off stadium roof in insane Mission Impossible-like stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Watch: Tom Cruise jumps off stadium roof in insane Mission Impossible-like stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Watch: Tom Cruise jumps off stadium roof in insane Mission Impossible-like stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of the stadium and rode a motorbike on the ground in a very Mission Impossible-like stunt at the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 07:08 AM IST

Watch: Tom Cruise jumps off stadium roof in insane Mission Impossible-like stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremony
Tom Cruise at Paris Olympics closing ceremony
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Movie star Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of France's national stadium and received the Olympic flag, bringing a heavy dose of Hollywood to the closing ceremony of the Paris Games on Sunday (August 11) as the French capital handed over to the next host Los Angeles.

Grammy winner H.E.R teased the Mission Impossible soundtrack as Cruise made his leap, drawing gasps from spectators as he dropped 50 metres to the floor of the Stade de France, in a finale to the ceremony that blended the traditional, the obscure and the razzle dazzle of Tinseltown. While Paris used iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles to win the hearts of Olympians and spectators alike, LA was swift to turn to its star draw: A-list celebrities.

Paris was bringing down the curtain on an Olympic Games that brought dazzling sport to heart of the capital, breathing new life into an Olympic brand hurt by the difficulties of Rio de Janeiro's 2016 Games and the soulless spirit of Tokyo's COVID-hit event.

Even Parisians were carried away by the Olympic fervour. "We wanted to dream. We got Leon Marchand," Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet told the crowd, referring to the French swimmer who won four golds in the swimming. "From one day to the next Paris became a party and France found itself. From a country of grumblers, we became a country of frenzied fans."

Cruise's exit on a motorbike saw the closing ceremony transition to a pre-recorded video of the 62-year-old skydiving down to the Hollywood sign, where a wide shot showed the Olympic rings incorporated into the LA landmark. The flag was then passed from U.S. Olympians past and present as it traversed the city before reaching a beach party, where the LA music icons the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre performed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'In true Adani style...': Opposition hits out against SEBI chair Madhabi Buch over new Hindenburg report

'In true Adani style...': Opposition hits out against SEBI chair Madhabi Buch over new Hindenburg report

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

Experience a night like no other: Sleep with lions at this unique UK lodge

Experience a night like no other: Sleep with lions at this unique UK lodge

Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch

Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch

After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...

After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

Neeraj Chopra: 5 luxurious cars owned by India’s golden boy; check pics here

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement