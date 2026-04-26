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Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun to re-release in India on its 40th anniversary on this date

Paramount Pictures is all set to re-release the iconic 1986 blockbuster Top Gun as well as its 2022 follow up Top Gun: Maverick for a special one-week-only theatrical run from May 15.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 06:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun to re-release in India on its 40th anniversary on this date
Tom Cruise in Top Gun
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Top Gun is celebrating its 40th anniversary and fans in India will get to see Tom Cruise's young recruit Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell one more time on the big screen, starting May 15. Paramount Pictures is all set to re-release the iconic 1986 blockbuster Top Gun as well as its 2022 follow up for a special one-week-only theatrical run. 

A class of elite, hot shot Navy pilots at the Fighter Weapons School known as Top Gun push their aircraft and each other to the limits as they compete to be the best of the best. Cruise played 'Maverick' in the iconic 1986 blockbuster that defined a generation. He followed up it with an equally successful sequel decades later with Top Gun: Maverick. The third movie in the franchise is already announced with Cruise slated to reprise his role.

Top Gun: Maverick earned over USD 1.5 billion at the worldwide box office and was the number 1 movie of 2022 and highest-grossing film in Paramount Pictures' history. In Top Gun: Maverick, after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. 

When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' 

The original was directed by late Tony Scott and featured Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan and Tom Skerritt also appearing in supporting roles. Top Gun: Maverick was directed by Joseph Kosinski and besides Cruise, featured an ensemble cast of Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

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