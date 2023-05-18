Search icon
Is Tom Cruise's train stunt in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One 'copied' from Pathaan? Shah Rukh fans think so

A stunt sequence in the trailer of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is very similar to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's scene in Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

The train sequences of Mission Impossible 7 and Pathaan

The trailer of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh and penultimate instalment in the franchise, was released on Wednesdy night. The high-on-action trailer showed some death-defying action sequences and the usual shots of Tom Cruise running from (or often towards) danger. But one sequence that caught the eye of many Indian fans was how Tom’s character escaped a train crash, as it reminded them of a similar scene in Pathaan.

In Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, also called Mission Impossible 7, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and his Impossible Mission Force, embark on their deadliest mission yet. One of the sequences in the trailer features Tom and the film’s antagonist Easi Morales square up against each other atop a speeding train. The train then goes off a broken bridge with Hunt having to run past falling bogeys and leap across a chasm to somehow get tp safety. The last shot shows Tom’s character hanging on for dear life.

The scene mirrors Pathaan’s post-interval sequence where Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan fight Russian guards on a moving train and then escape the falling train in a similar fashion. Many fans of Shah Rukh Khan shared visuals from the two scenes side-by-side for comparison. One wrote, “So now, according to Jodhpur union of #SalmanKhan, it can be safely said that #MissionImpossible7 has copied scenes from mega blockbuster #Pathaan.”

Many others said this show that Shah Rukh was a ‘trendsetter’ globally. One tweet read, “#ShahRukhKhan leads the way, the world follows it.” Another fan wrote, “Hollywood copied #Pathaan's action scene.”

Interestingly though, not so long ago, the Pathaan scene itself was accused of being directly lifted from Jackie Chan’s cartoon show Jackie Chan Adventures, which aired two decades ago. An episode of the show featured Jackie’s character escaping a falling train in an almost identical manner.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled for release in theatres on July 12. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny.

