'AI or real': Tom Cruise's lookalikes' viral photo leaves fans puzzled, netizens ask 'what's going on'

A photo of Tom Crusie's lookalikes has gone viral on the internet, and it has sparked a debate about the genuineness of the photograph. Are they really Tom Cruise's stunt doubles, or are they AI-generated? Have a look at the photo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has a massive fan following across the globe. His movies are highly anticipated, and they rake in millions at the global box office. Tom has built his image as an action star who performs death-defying stunts in his movies, especially in Mission Impossible series. However, a new photo of Tom Cruise's lookalike has surfaced on the internet, and it has left netizens puzzled. 
 
Filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer shared and claimed that the said image is about three Tom Cruise lookalikes who are his stunt double from his upcoming actioner Mission Impossible: Dead Recogning Part One. In the photo, three men, having uncanny resemblance with Tom posed together putting arms around each other. The photo was shared with a tweet, "Tom Cruise's stunt doubles at the wrap party of Mission Impossible 7." 

Like you, several netizens got puzzled after watching the photo. The photo went viral, and it started a debate on the authenticity of the photo. A few netizens called it an AI (artificial intelligence)-generated. While others are believing that they are members of Tom Cruise's stunt team. A netizen asked, "Which one is real?" Another netizen said, "Actually, it's a photo of Tom's stunt doubles with their stunt double." One of the netizens joked, "Since he performs the death-defying stunts himself I'm guessing these guys are hired for the emotional scenes."  An internet user wrote, "I'm surprised no one is pointing out that this is AI-generated." Another internet user wrote, "It’s an AI-generated picture." Another internet user asserted, "Wait WHICH ONE IS TOM CRUISE? IS HE EVEN THERE IN THIS PIC? WHAT IS GOING ON!"

On the work front, Tom will soon be seen in the much-awaited Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. This is the first film of a two-part finale of the spy action thriller series. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One will release in cinemas on July 14. 

