Tom Cruise impresses desi fans with his ‘perfect’ Hindi during Mission Impossible 7 promotions: ‘He is so cute’

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise leaves netizens stunned as he speaks 'perfect' Hindi in an interview.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Mission Impossible 7. The actor recently impressed desi fans as he spoke perfect Hindi in an interview. 

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is currently on a press tour, giving interviews for his upcoming movie Mission Impossible 7. In a interview with ETalks, the actor was heard speaking Hindi and the video went viral in no time on social media. In the video, the interviewer can be heard asking Tom Cruise if he will speak Hindi with her and the actor aced the pronunciation. The interviewer asked, “Is there anything you cannot do? Is he going to speak in Hindi with me?” she asked. Tom eagerly said, “If you want me to speak in Hindi with you I will. Let's try it." 

Tom Cruise was then heard saying the cutest ‘namaste’ and ‘Aap Kaise hain (how are you).” 

Netizens were left mesmerized and amazed by the actor acing the pronunciation and heaped praise for the actor. One of the comments read, “Love this! I wonder if the US premiere is still happening.” Another wrote, “love this he is so down to earth.” Another commented, “they are so vibing here and its glorious, charming back and forth.” Another said, “too cute, best i have seen so far.” Another said, “he is so cute.” 

Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie,  Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One stars Tom Cruise along with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementiff, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and others. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on July 12. 

The synopsis of the film read Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission -- not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie OMG 2 is also reported to be released with Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 and not only this but Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer is also said to be attached to MI 7.

