'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' Trailer: Lana Condor-Noah Centineo return for the final time

The trailer for 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever', the third and final film in the popular trilogy based on Jenny Han’s young-adult novels was released on Wednesday. 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever' is coming to Netflix on February 12, 2021.

Directed by Michael Fimognari, the film stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur with Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.

Speaking about the film, it follows Lara Jean Covey as she prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation.

Watch the trailer here.

Speaking about the same, Lana Condor said she feels like she's graduating, too. USA Today quoted her as saying, "It's really kind of a surreal moment. I get emotional. I'm really worried because I am not fully (prepared). My heart hurts to know that it's ending, but also I'm really excited."

The first two "To All the Boys" films orbited around Lara Jean's relationships with the guys she likes, Condor said but in the final film "it's really cool to kind of see her start to think about her future as an independent woman, regardless of whether or not maybe her relationships are going to follow with her."

For Noah, however, Lara Jean and Peter represent "a very magical feeling of love with someone that you get very rarely in life, but you do get it. When people watch the films, it reminds them or gives them hope that they will find that again or they will find that for the first time."