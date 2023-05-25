Tina Turner, Queen of Rock n Roll, passes away at 83; here's all you need to know about iconic singer

Tina Turner passes away at 83

American singer, Tina Turner dubbed the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich after suffering from a long illness.

Reportedly, Tina Turner was diagnosed with intestinal Cancer in 2016 and also underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. One of her representatives of Tina said in a statement, “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Born on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, TN, Tina Turner was in her teens when she started recording with her future husband Ike. She rose to fame in the 1960s with the songs Proud Mary and River Deep, Mountain High.

After being in an abusive marriage for a long time, Tina Turner divorced her husband Ike and went on to achieve even greater success as a solo artist with big hits like What’s Love Got To Do With it, Private Dancer, and The Best with an estimated 180 million albums sold worldwide.

Tina Turner won eight Grammys and was an inductee of the 1991 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Not only this, she was also recognized for her career achievements at the 2005 Kennedy Center Honours.

After fleeing her abusive marriage in 1976, she detailed her marriage in her biography ‘I, Tina’ which was also a best seller in 1986 and became the basis for the 1993 biopic What’s love got to Do with it.”

The death of energetic and magnetic singer Tina Turner came as a shock to the industry. Former US president and first lady poured their condolences on her death and said, “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself - speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade."

Some of Tina Turner’s hits include A Fool in Love, The Best, Nutbush City Limits, Typical Male, and more.