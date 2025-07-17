Tickets for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, sold out one year before its release

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is an adaptation of the ancient Greek poem Odyssey attributed to Homer. Its IMAX tickets in around 30 theatres across the world have been sold out one year before the film's release on July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the most awaited Hollywood films of 2026. Seeing the anticipation, the IMAX tickets of the film went on sale on Thursday, July 17 - exactly one year before the epic action fantasy movie hits theatres on July 17, 2026. While some found this move a little crazy, the cinephiles actually booked the tickets quickly and the theatres went sold out within minutes. This unprecedented sale was for around 30 theatres across the world, which are exclusively equipped with IMAX 70mm screens - Nolan's preferred format for his films. Considered among the greatest filmmakers ever, the two-time Oscar winner has helmed multiple blockbusters including The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey cast and plot details

His next The Odyssey is an adaptation of the ancient Greek poem Odyssey attributed to Homer. It features Matt Damon in the titular role of the Greek king of Ithaca, and chronicles his long and dangerous homecoming following the ten-year long Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. Apart from Matt Damon, The Odyssey features a strong ensemble cast of Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal, among others.

The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's most expensive film

An initial 70-second long teaser for the movie released exclusively in theaters ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth. It featured Holland's character Telemachus, Odysseus' son, speaking with a character portrayed by Jon Bernthal, as well as the voice of John Leguizamo, who holds an as-of-yet undisclosed role in the highly anticipated film. Produced by Nolan's production company Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, The Odyssey will release in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026. Mounted on a budget of $250 million, it is Nolan's most expensive film and the first blockbuster to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

