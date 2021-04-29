Throwback Thursday: When kurta-pyjama clad Keanu Reeves presented Preity Zinta with Best Debut award

Preity G Zinta has been a part of the film industry since 1998. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the film Dil Se... alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. The very same year she also starred in Soldier opposite Bobby Deol. At the 1999 Zee Cine Awards, Preity went on to win Best Debut Actor (Female) for her role in Soldier. She was given the award by none other than now obsolete band Dogstar.

Yes, musician-turned-actor Keanu Reeves along with his then bandmates Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse wore kurta-pyjamas and arrived on stage to present the award to Preity. The Matrix star sported a handsome look wearing a golden loose kurta and pyjamas with a sleeveless jacket over it. While Preity wore a black dress.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit which released in 2018. The actor starred alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the film.

Currently, Zinta is busy with the ongoing IPL 2021 tournament in which her team Punjab Kings is in the sixth position on the table.

Talking about Keanu, he will be reprising his role as Thomas Anderson/Neo in the fourth instalment of Matrix. The film also has Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a pivotal role and it marks her first outing in the franchise. The film also has Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt reprising the roles from the previous instalments of Matrix.