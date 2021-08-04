'Thor: Love & Thunder': Christian Bale's first look as villain Gorr the God Butcher LEAKED from film sets - see photos

Marvel fans, here are some spoilers for you. Recently, the first look photos of Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher were leaked from the sets of the highly anticipated film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The photos have now gone viral on social media.

Christian Bale’s look at Gorr is as spine-chilling as it depicted in the comic books. In the photos, the Academy Award-winning actor can be seen in a sleeveless hooded white robe that could be seen flowing in air as Bale walked around the sets. His face and body too were painted in white.

Have a look at the viral photos here:

It is said that Gorr is one of the deadliest Marvel villains, yes, even more powerful than Thanos. As per the comic, Gorr destroys worlds and feasts on Gods or turns them into slaves.

The filming of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ took place in Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Bale was snapped donning a bald look as he stepped out in the city. Bale who has portrayed Batman in the ‘Dark Knight’ series will showcase his dark side for Thor 4. It is two months after director Taika Waititi announced the wrap of the film that the leaked photos have surfaced online.

While sharing a picture with a bulked up Chris Hemsworth, he wrote, “"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok, I don't look cool I know that. This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ breaks the MCU's trilogy formula. The film will see the return of Natalie Portman with her own superhero persona in Mighty Thor, while Tessa Thompson will star as Valkyrie and King of Asgard.