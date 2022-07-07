Thor Love and Thunder Twitter review: Fans say Chris Hemsworth is 'fantastic', call Christian Bale's Gorr 'best villain'

Headlines

PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune on August 1

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

'When there is too much money, arrogance..': Kapil Dev slams India stars, echoes Sunil Gavaskar's views

YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal dances to 'Nachungi Dj Pe' in red-hot attire, netizens say 'kya hi kahne'

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Unreported to release on this date, know when and where to watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers’ Awards: DMCL CEO Sushant Mohan in conversation with Kumar Sanu, Shubham Gaur & others

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

'When there is too much money, arrogance..': Kapil Dev slams India stars, echoes Sunil Gavaskar's views

5 health benefits of eating green chilly

10 foods for gut health and digestion

Diabetes: 7 Indian desserts with low sugar content

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Zee National Achievers’ Awards: DMCL CEO Sushant Mohan in conversation with Kumar Sanu, Shubham Gaur & others

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Unreported to release on this date, know when and where to watch

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

This is the highest grossing adult-rated Indian film, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Thor Love and Thunder Twitter review: Fans say Chris Hemsworth is 'fantastic', call Christian Bale's Gorr 'best villain'

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder also features Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Russell Crowe in prominent roles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role has been released in India on July 7, a day ahead of its theatrical release worldwide on July 8. Twitter is abuzz with the early reviews of the Taika Waititi directorial and netizens have showered praises on the film, especially Christian Bale's villainous act as Gorr calling his portrayal the 'finest villain in MCU'.

Natalie Portman, who portrays Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, returns to the Thor universe after not featuring in the last film Thor: Ragnarok released five years before in 2017. With the favourable reviews coming in, it seems that Thor: Love and Thunder will set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

One Twitter user wrote, "#ThorLoveandThunder is an absolute stunner! Christian Bale, the man played the best batman and now played the best Gorr anyone could have imagined. Chris Hemsworth did fantastic as well."

"#ChristianBale's acting is fu**in' amazing as #Gorr He made everyone think what he does is right. He easily steals the show every time he appears. His looks, eyes, laugh every detail of him is terrific. He is one of the finest villain in the #MCU", reads another tweet.

A Marvel fan tweeted, "#ThorLoveAndThunder  SHORT REVIEW. Another fun, action-packed chapter in Thor's long MCU journey. My expectations were exceeded. With the perfect blend of comedy, character-driven stories and fantastic fight scenes, Thor Love and Thunder is one of the best movies in this phase."

READ | Thor Love and Thunder FIRST Review: Chris Hemsworth's film is 'a rocking great time', say critics

Here are some of the other reactions from Twitter

After Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth standalone Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for 14 states including UP, Assam, Bihar amid heavy rainfall; check details

Nita Ambani-led NMACC set to bring iconic Broadway musical ‘West Side Story’ to Mumbai, check date, ticket prices

Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE