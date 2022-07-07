Thor Love and Thunder Twitter review: Fans say Chris Hemsworth is 'fantastic', call Christian Bale's Gorr 'best villain'

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder also features Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Russell Crowe in prominent roles.

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth in the titular role has been released in India on July 7, a day ahead of its theatrical release worldwide on July 8. Twitter is abuzz with the early reviews of the Taika Waititi directorial and netizens have showered praises on the film, especially Christian Bale's villainous act as Gorr calling his portrayal the 'finest villain in MCU'.

Natalie Portman, who portrays Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, returns to the Thor universe after not featuring in the last film Thor: Ragnarok released five years before in 2017. With the favourable reviews coming in, it seems that Thor: Love and Thunder will set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

One Twitter user wrote, "#ThorLoveandThunder is an absolute stunner! Christian Bale, the man played the best batman and now played the best Gorr anyone could have imagined. Chris Hemsworth did fantastic as well."

"#ChristianBale's acting is fu**in' amazing as #Gorr He made everyone think what he does is right. He easily steals the show every time he appears. His looks, eyes, laugh every detail of him is terrific. He is one of the finest villain in the #MCU", reads another tweet.

A Marvel fan tweeted, "#ThorLoveAndThunder SHORT REVIEW. Another fun, action-packed chapter in Thor's long MCU journey. My expectations were exceeded. With the perfect blend of comedy, character-driven stories and fantastic fight scenes, Thor Love and Thunder is one of the best movies in this phase."



Here are some of the other reactions from Twitter

After Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth standalone Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.