Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth reveals he is at risk of developing Alzheimers

Chris Hemsworth has acknowledged that he may have a higher risk of having Alzheimer's disease. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the startling disclosure was made. While taking standard tests while working on a new docuseries that will be available to stream on Disney Plus, Mr. Hemsworth claimed he discovered that he is genetically vulnerable to the illness. The Australian actor, 39, gained notoriety for his portrayal of Kim Hyde in the television series Home and Away before starting his film career in Hollywood.

The APOE4 gene, which has been linked in studies to a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease, was found to be present in two copies in the Thor actor, who revealed this. He emphasized that it is not an official diagnosis of Alzheimer's and that he is not certain to contract the illness, but it is nonetheless a cause for concern.

"It's like one in a thousand people... or one in 10,000. I can't remember. But eight to 10 times more likely," he told Vanity Fair, jokingly adding, "Since you told me that, I feel like my memory's getting worse. It's a placebo effect-or it's taking place."

"My concern was I just didn't want to manipulate it and overdramatise it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment. It's not like I've been handed my resignation," he added.

Hemsworth added that the fact that his grandfather has Alzheimer's meant the diagnosis did not come as a surprise.