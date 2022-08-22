Search icon
Thor Love and Thunder OTT release: When, where to watch Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale starrer Marvel film

Thor Love and Thunder OTT release date: Read on to know the streaming details of Chris Hemsworth starrer action superhero film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:17 PM IST

Thor Love and Thunder/File photo

Starring Chris Hemsworth in the title role and Christian Bale as the main antagonist Gorr, the Hollywood superhero film Thor Love and Thunder was released in India on July 7, a day ahead of its release in the United States on July 8 to overwhelming reviews. For those who missed watching the actioner in theatres, the Marvel film will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8, which is being celebrated as #DisneyPlusDay by the streaming giant worldwide.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Marvel tweeted, "Celebrate #DisneyPlusDay with Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder, streaming September 8 on @DisneyPlus!". The Disney+ Hotstar also confirmed the film to be a part of its #DisneyPlusDay premieres along with other specials including Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The latest Thor film, also featuring Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russel Crowe, and Natalie Portman, finds the titular character on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

After Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth standalone Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is the sixth highest-grossing film of 2022 after Top Gun Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and The Batman.

Thor: Love and Thunder is helmed by Taika Waititi who was highly appreciated for directing Thor: Ragnarok. The New Zealand-born filmmaker is an Oscar winner as he won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the 2019 comedy-drama film Jojo Rabbit set in Germany during the Holocaust period.

