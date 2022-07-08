Thor Love And Thunder: Netizens claim Chris Hemsworth copied Ajay Devgn's iconic stunt, share hilarious memes

Thor 4- Phool Aur Kaante

Marvel's latest outing Thor: Love And Thunder have opened to a 'thunderous' response at the Indian box office. Die-hard Marvel fans are savouring Chris Hemsworth's latest outing as a visual treat. Apart from Taiki Watiti's brilliant balance between action and comedy, the desi fans have loved another element from the film, which has a direct connection with our Singham aka Ajay Devgn.

In the film, there is an action sequence in which Thor does a split, and it instantly reminds you of the iconic bike stunt of Ajay Devgn's debut film Phool Aur Kaante. A glimpse of Thor's stunt was shown in the teaser. But now, after the movie, Indian fans are going gaga over the similarity and the scene has turned into a meme fest.

Let's take a look at some brilliantly funny memes

Thor bhai sahab to Full Ajay devgn fan nikale #ThorLoveAndThunder #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/dtZT7MfCEw — Pooran Marwadi (@Pooran_ADian) June 23, 2022

The much-anticipated Marvel's Thor Love and Thunder has received tremendous love from across the country as it hit theatres in India on July 7. The film saw a decent day 1 opening at the box office and it will presumably do better business in the coming days, courtesy of advance bookings, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

As per official box office figures shared by the film's team, Thor Love and Thunder collected a whopping Rs 24crore GBOC on day 1 of its release in India. This is the 5th biggest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. As per Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 18.60 crore NBOC (all versions) on day of it's release in India.

Oscar-winner Taika Waititi's big-ticket cosmic adventure -- Thor Love and Thunder, stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast including Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his big MCU debut! Marvel Studios' Thor Love and Thunder is currently in theatres across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Worldwide, the film hits theatres on July 8.