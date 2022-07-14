Thor Love And Thunder: Natalie Portman reveals Chris Hemsworth ditched meat before shooting their kiss scene

Thor Love And Thunder

Marvel's latest actioner Thor: Love And Thunder have raked a moolah of $300 million dollars worldwide, and die-hard Marvel fans are savouring the 4th standalone adventure of Thor like a feast. The audience was excited to see Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman together on-screen, and after watching the film, they hailed their chemistry as seamless and natural. In the movie, there is a moment when Thor kisses Jane, and Chris took some extra efforts to make his co-star comfortable while filming this scene.

While promoting her film at Captial FM, Natalie opened up on their kiss sequence and revealed that before filming their kiss, Chris ditched meat, as she is vegan. “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan." Well, the muscle blazer Hemsworth loves to have his meat, but he skipped it for his co-star, and she didn't even ask him to do it. "He eats meat like every half hour and that’s not something I’m angry about or care about. But he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

Watch the video

Chris Hemsworth didn't eat meat on the day they shot kiss scene bc Natalie Portman is vegan. He's so sweet and thoughtful OMG pic.twitter.com/5dp8WmOC6A — thundersnow (@PrettiestThor) July 10, 2022

Soon after its release, fans demanded a special director`s cut version of the film, to which the director Taika Waititi has now finally dismissed. According to Variety, the Thor: Love and Thunder director stated, "I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director's cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'Ah you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four and a half hours long!' It's not good at four and a half hours. There's a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don't even have to pause it."Marvel fans on social media started the trend "#ReleaseTheWaititiCut", as they wanted to see some more action and jokes in the Chris Hemsworth starrer film.